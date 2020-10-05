ISL 2020-21: Former Premier League forward Gary Hooper joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters, on Monday, announced the signing of former Premier League forward Gary Hooper for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.



The 32-year old, from Harlow, England, who started off as a Tottenham Hotspur academy player at just seven years of age, earned a place with Scottish giant Celtic in 2010 and subsequently made appearances in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. He led the side to the Scottish Cup in his first season itself followed by back-to-back League Championships in the subsequent tournaments. The 2012-13 season was his best as he scored 31 goals in 51 appearances and let the team to the domestic double.

This earned him a chance to play in the PL as he signed for Norwich City FC for 2013-14. Despite finishing his one year with Norwich as the club’s top scorer, a difficult season saw the team relegated to the Championship, but it immediately won a promotion back to the top division owing to some important goals from Hooper.

“Gary has a natural killer instinct on the field and can score some unbelievable goals. I’m positive that our fans will soon come to love Gary for his high-level goalscoring quality. I’m very happy to have a player of such calibre join the team and look forward to working with him for our upcoming season.” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.

Hooper joins the young and energetic squad adding the necessary mix of experience and footballing expertise that will help the young team steer strong over the course of the upcoming season.

“I am really looking forward to the next chapter in my career with Kerala Blasters. I hope my experience can help the team and I can score important goals to help us challenge for the ISL title. Can’t wait to meet my team-mates and start training for the new season,” said Hooper, who will soon be joining the team for the pre-season in Goa.