ISL: Punjab FC re-signs Luka Majcen for the 2024-25 season

Punjab FC has re-signed Luka Majcen on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

The Slovenian forward spent the last two seasons with the club, captaining the side in its debut season of the country’s top-tier after it became the first club to be promoted to the ISL from the I-League.

In the past 2023-24 season, Majcen scored eight goals and provided two assists. In the I-League, the player clinched both the ‘Hero of the League’ and the ‘Golden Boot’ awards in the I-League after netting 16 times in 20 matches.

READ MORE | Latest FIFA rankings: India remains 124th, Argentina stays top, Spain climbs to third

Prior to joining Punjab FC in 2022, Luka had played for Churchill Brothers, Bengaluru United, and Gokulam Kerala.

He started his career with Slovenian side Interblock based in Ljubljana, and has played for other clubs like Rudar Velenje, Koper, Triglav Kranj, Gorcia and Krka in his country.

“Luka is a very experienced player and he has a very good understanding of the club and Indian Football. He has performed at the highest level in the past two seasons for us and we felt like he can make an immediate impact this season as well,” Nikolaos Topoliatis, the Technical Director of Punjab FC, said.