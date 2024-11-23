 />
Punjab FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 LIVE SCORE: PFC 0-2 NEUFC, Indian Super League updates

PFC vs NEUFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC, being played in New Delhi, India.

Updated : Nov 23, 2024 17:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Filip Mrzljak (right) in action for Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.
Filip Mrzljak (right) in action for Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Filip Mrzljak (right) in action for Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 between Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC, being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India.

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 action returns from international break with an exciting encounter between two teams whose charts are on the upward trajectory – with Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC locking horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Both these teams had narrowly missed out of qualifying for the playoffs last year, with the Highlanders finishing seventh and Punjab FC trailing them at eighth.

However, they have turned a new chapter this time around – starting the season on a strong footing, with NorthEast United FC positioned third with 12 points thanks to three wins and as many draws from eight games.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, has secured four victories in six clashes and is sixth in the standings. It will hope to brush aside any rustiness after the two-week-long break and rejuvenate the campaign with similar vigour and vehemence come Saturday.

The Shers hold an unbeaten record over NorthEast United FC, winning and drawing once in their two matches against them. They had notched a 1-0 triumph over the Highlanders in their most recent fixture.

A clean sheet in this match will see the Highlanders become only the second team after Hyderabad FC against whom Punjab FC go back-to-back games without conceding a goal.

ALSO READ: Chennaiyin head coach Coyle believes Argentina’s visit to Kerala can be good for Indian football

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC has recorded the best differential between expected goals (11.95) and actual goals scored (19) in ISL 2024-25 (+7.05 xG value). Its 19 strikes after eight games is five more than its previous-best tally after these many matches (14 in 2018-19).

At the heart of all of this has been Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has scored 11 goals and made four assists in eight appearances.

The Highlanders stand at an unprecedented stage right now, since they have netted multiple goals in each of their previous three ISL matches. However, they have never scored over two goals in four straight away encounters in competition’s history – something that they can achieve tomorrow if their frontline comes to the fore perfectly tomorrow.

When and where will the Punjab FC vs NorthEast United Indian Super League match kick-off?
The Punjab FC vs NorthEast United Indian Super League League match will kick-off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Where can you watch the Punjab FC vs NorthEast United Indian Super League match in India?
The Punjab FC vs NorthEast United match will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD, and will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

