When will India play in the SAFF Championship 2023?

India will start its title defence in the SAFF Championship against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on June 21.

In the SAFF Championship 2023 draw at the Indian Football House in New Delhi, India was drawn in Group A with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan.

Lebanon, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh were drawn into the other group.

Where will the 2023 SAFF Championship be held?

The 2023 SAFF Championship will be held in Bengaluru, India. All the matches will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The venue is also the home if Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC.

When is India playing in the SAFF Championship 2023?

India vs Pakistan – 3:30 pm – Sree Kanteerava Stadium ⦿ Nepal vs India – 7:30 pm – Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Nepal vs India – 7:30 pm – Sree Kanteerava Stadium ⦿ India vs Kuwait – 7:30 pm – Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Who are the members of the SAFF Championship?

Besides host India, Lebanon, Kuwait and Pakistan, the other four participating countries are Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives.

What is the format of the SAFF Championship 2023?

The SAFF Championship will have eight teams divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

Semifinal structure:

Group A winner vs Group B runner-up ⦿ Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

The winner of each semifinal will fight for the title in the final, scheduled on July 4, 2023.

Has India won SAFF Championship?

Yes. India has won the SAFF Championship eight times, more than any other country in the South-Asian region.

Which country is the current champion of SAFF?

It is also the defending champion. It beat Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2021 to win the last edition of the tournament