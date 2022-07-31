SAFF U20 C’Ships: India thrashes Nepal 8-0 for second win on the trot

India won its second match on the trot in the SAFF U20 Championships after clinching a 8-0 win against Nepal on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

A brace from Parthib Gogoi and Taison Singh and goals by Himangshu Jagra, Gurkirat Singh, Vibin Mohanan and Shubho Paul were enough to propel India to a win.

The first goal came in the 32nd minute. Maheson Singh Tongbram pinged in a brilliant cross from the flanks. The Nepal keeper went to catch the ball but made a hash of it and Taison Singh nodded the ball home.

Starting the second half with a 1-0 lead, India made a fast start in the second half grabbing its second goal in the 49th minute. Amandeep cross found Himanshu Jangra inside the box, who set up Vipin Mohanan for a volley. Mohanan could not connect with the ball but it landed right in front of No 10, Parthib Gogoi who he buried it inside the net to make It 2-0.

The Indians did not have to wait much for the third. Just two minutes later in the 51st minute. Jagra found Gogoi with an accurate threaded ball and the latter put the ball inside the net with an exquisite lob over the keeper’s head who was just a mere spectator as the ball went over his head.

The onslaught continued as India scored its fourth as Taison Singh got his brace in the 64th minute.

India got a chance to score its fifth after getting a penalty in the 71st minute. Gogoi had a chance to bag his hat-trick but let Jagra take it. Jagra made no mistake and found the bottom right corner with a calm finish.

The sixth came in the 78th minute after a wonderful cross and Vibin Mohanan, courtesy of a wonderful volley found the net.

There was no stopping India. Gurkirat Singh make it 7-0 for India in the 90th minute and Shubho Paul scored the eighth goal in the 93rd for an astounding 8-0 scoreline.