India got its first win of the SAFF U20 Championships after securing a 4-0 win against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Himangshu Jangra opened the scoring in the 50th minute after a lovely head from a cross from the right flank.

India got its second in the 69th minute after Parthib Sundar Gogoi beat his man with a body feint and put the ball in the back of the net.

The third goal came from the spot as Gurkirat Singh made no mistake in converting his penalty.

Gogoi got his brace and scored India’s fourth in the 93rd minute after converting a brilliant cross from Gurkirat from the flank.

India lost 2-1 in its last match against Bangladesh.