SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship: Host Bangladesh holds high-flying India to a goalless draw

India was held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh, in its second match in the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship, at the Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Sumati Kumari had the chance to get the lead early on in the 7th minute when she was played through by Nitu Linda, but Bangladesh keeper Rupna Chakma pulled off a great save.

Chakma was again called into action eight minutes around later when Sunita Munda flicked a Shubhangi Singh cross with her head.

Shubhangi was great with her set-pieces and thought she had given India the lead, as her corner kick was tapped in by Kajol. But the referee had deemed the delivery to have gone out of play before curling in.

Bangladesh had its chance to score when Shaheda tries a long ranger late in the first half, only to see it land on top of the net.

India Head Coach Maymol Rocky played her hand at half-time itself, replacing Sumati with Neha.

Neha – who scored a hat-trick in the previous match – had her chance to get her name on the scoresheet here, when Sunita picked her out from the right, but the ball – after an awkward bounce, went out of play.

Though Maymol introduced Anita Kumari, Tania Kanti, and Babina Lisham in the second half, both sides had to suffice with just one point each.

“The result definitely matters, but the girls played well. We actually missed a few very good chances which we were sure could have led to goals,” Maymol said after the match.

“They were either spectacularly saved by their keeper or hit outside the frame. Game-wise though, the girls were up to the task today and played well. We are looking forward to the next one.”