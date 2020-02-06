IWL: Sandhiya's four goals takes Sethu FC to semis

Sethu FC qualified for the semifinals of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) after registering a dominating 6-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Thursday on Thursday

Sethu’s Sandhiya had a stellar outing as she scored four goals, with Amsavalli and Karthika adding the remaining two.

Earlier in the tournament, the defending champion was stunned by Group A leaders KRYPHSA in its second game but has bounced back strongly since.

Sethu drew first blood in the ninth minute when Baroda keeper Afshan Ashiq came off her line in an attempt to take the ball of Amsavalli’s feet but missed it completely, allowing the winger to go around her and feed Sandhiya on her left, who made no mistake with the goal gaping wide open.

Sandhiya added her second in the 15 minute after being played through on goal. She timed her run to perfection, beating the offside trap as she slotted the ball home to the goalkeeper’s bottom left.

Amsavalli netted the third in the 34 minute, in what seemed like a carbon copy of the second goal..

Sandhya completed her hat-trick in the 75 minute, capitalising on yet another lapse in the Baroda backline. Karthika added one of her own three minutes later, with the floodgates now wide open before Sandhiya added her fourth of the afternoon in the 82 minute, to take her IWL tally of the season to 13 goals, just two behind Gokulam Kerala’s talismanic forward Sabitra Bhandari, who has 15.