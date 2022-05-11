Swapan Sadhan Bose reelected as president of Mohun Bagan AC

Shri Swapan Sadhan Bose was reelected as the president of the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club at the end of the third executive committe meeting at the Maidan Tent in Kolkata on Wednesday.

"I am both happy and humbled by the decision of newly elected committee of the Mohan Bagan Club to offer me the responsibility of President," said Bose.

"About two decades ago I had involved Debasish Dutta in the club management. Debasish has stayed firm beside me in milestone events, including building the team which won the ILeague, in fighting our way back when left out of the league, for the first time in the history of the club bringing in foreign players and more.

"I sincerely believe that under the able leadership of the general secretary the committee members and I will take the club to even more glorious achievements. I am old with age and battling many ailments, but with the love and affection of the club members and supporter, for whom I am always the evergreen youth, I shall continue to serve the Club with all dedication," added Bose.