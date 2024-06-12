MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former India defender TK Chathunni passes away

The former India and Kerala defender, who carved a name for himself through his top-class coaching, passed away at the age of 75, following a brief illness.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 15:55 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The former India defender post retirement coached several high-rated domestic clubs successfully.
The former India defender post retirement coached several high-rated domestic clubs successfully. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H
infoIcon

The former India defender post retirement coached several high-rated domestic clubs successfully. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

Former India and Kerala footballer TK Chathunni, who made a name for himself as a renowned coach, died on Wednesday at the age of 75 in Kochi following a brief illness, the All India Football Federation said.

He was survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was a top-rated defender during the 1960s and 1970s and also played for India during the Merdeka Tournament 1973 in Kuala Lumpur.

Having featured in six international matches for India, he also played for clubs like EME Centre (Secundrabad), Vasco Club (Goa) and Orkay Mills (Mumbai), besides also featuring for Services in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

But it was in coaching where he made a name for himself, having credited for unearthing talents like IM Vijayan, Bruno Coutinho and Jo Paul Anchery among others.

As a coach, he helped Mohun Bagan win their maiden national league title, then NFL, during the 1997-98 season.

He also holds the distinction of coaching highest number of clubs in the country including that of FC Kochin, Salgaocar FC, Dempo Sports Club and Churchill Brothers.

He coached Kerala Santosh Trophy team, Kerala Police among others.

Describing Chathunni as a top class coach, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said: “Chathunni was a dependable defender and later a top-class coach. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family at this time of sorrow.” AIFF acting secretary general M Satyanarayan stated: “TK Chathunni was a reputed footballer of his time and continued to inspire footballers of later generations with his coaching. His death has created a void in Indian football.”

Related Topics

Indian football /

Football /

Mohun Bagan /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former India defender TK Chathunni passes away
    PTI
  2. Ariarne Titmus shatters women’s 200m freestyle world record at the Australian Olympic trials
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC partners with FanCode to stream Asian football tournaments in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. Britain’s Andy Murray unsure of Paris 2024 Olympics participation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Former India defender TK Chathunni passes away
    PTI
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Stimac rues ‘injustice’ after Qatar knocks out India out of WC contention
    AFP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar’s controversial goal vs India, explores sporting compensation possibilities
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why VAR was not used during Qatar’s controversial goal against India in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who was the referee who gave the controversial goal to Qatar against India in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former India defender TK Chathunni passes away
    PTI
  2. Ariarne Titmus shatters women’s 200m freestyle world record at the Australian Olympic trials
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC partners with FanCode to stream Asian football tournaments in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. Britain’s Andy Murray unsure of Paris 2024 Olympics participation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment