When did East Bengal last play in a final before that in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Under new coach Carles Cuadrat, the Red and Gold Brigade looks to have found new zeal, and is on its way of playing two finals in six months.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 07:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal in action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup final, four months ago.
East Bengal in action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup final, four months ago. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
East Bengal in action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup final, four months ago. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal is one of India’s oldest football clubs and has a rich legacy in the history of the game in this part of the world. However, it has had a forgettable few years in the last decade.

Under new coach Carles Cuadrat, the Red and Gold Brigade looks to have found new zeal, and is on its way of playing two finals in six months. This time, it will face defending Super Cup champion Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The last time East Bengal played in a final was in the Durand Cup 2023, when its arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat it 1-0.

What happened when East Bengal last played in a final?

Dimitri Petratos came up with a fine solo effort to find the only goal of the match and help a 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant prevail over its arch-rival Emami East Bengal by a solitary goal in the final of the 132nd Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Indian Super League champion kept its reputation intact to regain the coveted title after a gap of 23 years.

With a turnout of around 60,000 in the galleries cheering for their favourite sides, the match turned out to be a nervy affair forcing the two sides to seek caution over aggression.

Mohun Bagan SG, which went down to 10 men following the ejection of its midfielder Anirudh Thapa in the 62nd minute, finally managed to recollect itself in the final quarter of the action and found the winner in the 71st minute.

The goal came as a nice piece of work from its Australian striker, Petratos, who showed the requisite skill to come up with a spectacular finish to win the season’s second derby for Mohun Bagan. This saw Mohun Bagan SG lifting the crown for the 17th time and surpassing East Bengal as the most successful team in the tournament.

Read the full report HERE

