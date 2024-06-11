The FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier between India and Qatar was marred by controversy as the host’s equaliser looked to have arrived after the ball had rolled out of play.

Though the Indian players requested the referee to reconsider his decision, the linesmen, the referee and the match officials remains steady on their decision to give Qatar the goal.

Who was the referee in the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

The referee in the match was Kim Woo-Sung from South Korea. Woo-Sung had previously officiated in the World Cup qualification match between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan in March this year.

Woo-Sung is a regular referee in the K-League, the top division of men’s football in South Korea. He has also been the man in charge in the group stage matches of the AFC Cup and its qualifying playoffs.

Who were the match officials in the Qatar vs India match?

The match delegates, which comprised a six-member team was largely dominated by South Korea, with half of them from the country. The remaining were from Kyrgyz Republic, Syria and Iran.

Following is the list of match officials: