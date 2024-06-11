The FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier between India and Qatar was marred by controversy as the host’s equaliser looked to have arrived after the ball had rolled out of play.
Though the Indian players requested the referee to reconsider his decision, the linesmen, the referee and the match officials remains steady on their decision to give Qatar the goal.
Who was the referee in the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
The referee in the match was Kim Woo-Sung from South Korea. Woo-Sung had previously officiated in the World Cup qualification match between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan in March this year.
Woo-Sung is a regular referee in the K-League, the top division of men’s football in South Korea. He has also been the man in charge in the group stage matches of the AFC Cup and its qualifying playoffs.
Who were the match officials in the Qatar vs India match?
The match delegates, which comprised a six-member team was largely dominated by South Korea, with half of them from the country. The remaining were from Kyrgyz Republic, Syria and Iran.
Following is the list of match officials:
- Referee: Kim Woo-Sung (KOR)
- Assistant referee 1: Kang Dong Ho (KOR)
- Assistant referee 2: Cheon Jin Hee (KOR)
- Fourth Official: Abdyldaev Daiyrbek (KGZ)
- Match Commissioner: Hamed Momeni (IRN)
- Referee Assessor: Basel Al Hajjar (SYR)
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs CAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Canada by seven wickets to remain alive in tournament
- Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?
- PAK vs CAN, T20 World Cup: Pakistan crushes Canada by 7 wickets to stay alive
- Why VAR was not used during Qatar’s controversial goal against India in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, Kuwait qualifying over India, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE