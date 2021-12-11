Football Football Indian police recovers Maradona's stolen watch Assam state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the luxury Hublot watch signed by Maradona was recovered from a man's possession after he was arrested from his home in the district of Sivasagar AP GUWAHATI 11 December, 2021 15:09 IST In this photo provided by the Assam Police, the luxury Hublot watch is seen in district Sivasagar of Assam state. - AP AP GUWAHATI 11 December, 2021 15:09 IST Police in India's northeastern state of Assam Saturday said it has recovered a stolen watch that once belonged to the Argentine legend Diego Maradona.Assam state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the luxury Hublot watch signed by Maradona was recovered from a man's possession after he was arrested from his home in the district of Sivasagar, 350 kilometres (217 miles) east of Guwahati, the state capital.Police said the man was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai that stores the belongings of the legendary Argentinian athlete. It said the man stole the watch last week and returned to India a few days ago.“A costly Hublot watch... Maradona... Dubai... Assam Police. Looks like random words, don’t they? But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and @assampolice,” police chief Mahanta tweeted.The state's top elected official, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said authorities will initiate legal action against the man.Maradona, 60, died last year of a heart attack following a brain operation. He led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup victory and is considered one of the greatest players ever. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :