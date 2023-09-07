MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Viacom18 to be official media rights partner of ISL till 2025

Free on JioCinema, ISL 2023-24 to kick off on September 21 with Kerala Blasters FC taking on rivals Bengaluru FC in Kochi.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 14:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan.
FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announces Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the ‘new home of Indian Football’ for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The 10th season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28

Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across Digital and Linear TV platforms.

The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages keeping in mind the diverse audience of the league, and will also be streamed free on JioCinema.

