ISL 2020-21 season to be held in Goa from November

The Indian Super League is set to be staged in Goa for the season 2020-21, starting November. The ISL, in its seventh edition will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Last season's final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC was held at Fatorda in March behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) will be working closely with the Sports Authority of Goa, Goa Football Association and the State administration to ensure a safe and secure season. FSDL recently concluded a recce of the available infrastructure in Goa and has drawn up an extensive plan to undertake upgradation from pitch and drainage refurbishment and maintenance, floodlights and competition area uplift including players dressing rooms at each of the three stadiums.

FSDL wishes to provide an individual training pitch to each of the clubs. Ten such training pitches have been identified in the state of Goa, which will see upgrades over the next month before handing it over to the respective clubs.

The league believes that the infrastructure upgrade at the three main venues and training pitches will go a long way to further establish Goa’s emphasis in promoting football as the main sport in the State , and provide viable options to host key national footballing events in future.

“Sport is one of the greatest expressions of solidarity and a source of happiness for people around the world. My gratitude to all our clubs, players, and staff for their fortitude and resilience during these unprecedented times. I look forward to the upcoming season of ISL as we showcase, through football, the triumph of human spirit in fighting the pandemic with hope and courage," said Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, FSDL.

ISL 2020-21 promises to be one of the most intriguing seasons headlined by the introduction of Kolkata powerhouse ATK Mohun Bagan FC along with a rejuvenated City Football Group-led Mumbai City FC.