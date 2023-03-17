Football

ISL 2022-23 final: How much will the winner and runner-up earn?

The winners of the final will lift the ISL trophy and be awarded a prize money of INR 6 crore, with the runners-up receiving INR 2.5 crore.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 20:51 IST
Goa: Pritam Kotal of ATK Mohun Bagan and Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC pose for a picture with the ISL trophy.

Goa: Pritam Kotal of ATK Mohun Bagan and Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC pose for a picture with the ISL trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the summit clash on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa on Saturday.

The winners of the final will lift the Hero ISL trophy and be awarded a prize money of INR 6 crore, with the runners-up receiving INR 2.5 crore.

The ISL will also recognise the individual performances of the season with trophies and cash prizes. The season’s best overall player will be awarded the Hero of the League to presented for the Golden Ball for outstanding individual contributions to his team’s performances.

The closely-fought Golden Boot award will then be presented to the player who has scored the most goals in the season.

Among the most anticipated awards will be the Emerging Player of the League award. This trophy and cash award will recognize the league’s best young player for showing promise and potential over the course of the season, and standing out on Indian football’s biggest stage.

The ISL this season saw the emergence of more than 100 Under-23 players, and tying into this commitment to India’s future heroes will be the Grassroots Award. This award will be presented to the club that has made a significant contribution to the development of Indian football at the grassroots level through their development programs, along with a cash prize to further their efforts to raise the standards of India’s football in the next decade.

The Jindal Panther Golden Glove award will be given to the goalkeeper who has kept the most clean sheets through the season. The winner of this award will receive a trophy and cash prize for his exceptional goalkeeping skills.

The Best Pitch award will also be part of the line-up and will recognise the ground crew for their outstanding maintenance of the playing field over the course of the season. The winner of this award will receive a trophy and cash prize for their efforts in ensuring their venue was in excellent condition for each match and raised the standard of the game.

