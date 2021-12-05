Back from Brazil, Indian women's football team sets camp in Kochi

Indian women's football team is back after participating in a four-nation tournament in Manaus, Brazil, and has set up a preparatory camp in Kochi in order to train for next month's AFC Asian Cup at home.

Although India lost all its matches against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela, head coach Thomas Dennerby said the players earned valuable experience.

“We have learned a lot during the three matches in Brazil. The biggest learning for the players was that they know the level that we are trying to reach, both technically and tactically,” said Dennerby.

“Another key aspect that we have concentrated on is decision making.”

READ: National Senior Women’s Football C'Ship: Quarterfinals promise closer encounters

“For those of us who are in the technical staff, it was all about getting a good telemetry on how the players handle different kinds of pressure,” continued the 62-year-old Swede.

Dennerby also believed that the team showed great discipline and resilience in defense but the passing needed to be further improved.

“Our last two games (against Chile and Venezuela) were very similar. We were very disciplined and strong defensively for large parts of the games. But our weakness perhaps lies with the passing game, and that is something that we need to work on,” he said.