AFC Women's Asia Cup will boost women's football in India: Kushal Das

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) believes there a lot of potential in women's football in the country and that the allotment of the 2022 AFC Women's Asia Cup to India will further promote the game.

“That will boost the women's game in India," the AIFF secretary Kushal Das told Sportstar on Wednesday.

RELATED| India awarded 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup hosting rights

The focus, at the moment, is how football will return in India after the coronavirus lockdown. FIFA had announced a few days ago that the Indian men's team's postponed World Cup qualifier against Qatar would be played on October 8.

“The Indian men's team will have to start training for that match in September,” Das said. “Then we have also got the new dates for the Women's Under-17 World Cup, which India will host from February 17 next year. We are waiting to hear from the government.”

RELATED| AIFF announces dates for Indian football season and transfer window

The Indian domestic season will kick off with a futsal league.“We will be conducting an Indian futsal league and the response of the ISL and the I-League clubs to our proposal has been quite positive,” he said.

“Some State associations also want to conduct their own championships and the winners could also take part in the futsal league, which will be the season-opener,” he added.

RELATED| Junior football teams the current priority for AIFF

However, he said it would all depend on the Indian government's guidelines. “The recent decision to open stadia for training is a positive development. But there are uncertainties still (because of the coronavirus pandemic).”

Das added that the resumption of the European leagues was a positive development. “The very fact that Bundesliga is already on and that La Liga will resume (on Friday) is heartening,” he said. “If required, we are also ready to conduct the ISL and the I-League without spectators.”