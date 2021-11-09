Indian Women's Football team to play Brazil, Venezuela and Chile later this month

The Indian Senior Women’s National Team will play three matches against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela in an international tournament in Manaus, as confirmed by All India Football Federation on Tuesday .

The India women will begin their campaign against Brazil on November 25 followed by matches against Chile on November 28, and Venezuela on December 1.

This will be the first time any Indian Senior National Team will be playing against either Brazil, Chile or Venezuela.

Former FIFA Women’s World Cup runners-up Brazil is ranked seven in FIFA Women’s Football Rankings, while Chile is on 37 and Venezuela on 56. India is currently ranked 57.

The exposure tour is part of the Indian Women’s Team's preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 in India.

The Indian women had last month travelled to Dubai, Bahrain, and Sweden to play a series of friendly matches, while earlier in 2021, it had travelled to Turkey and Uzbekistan for international exposure tours.

“As the governing body, we want to provide the best platform for preparation for our women’s senior team as they prepare for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022. Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams, and I am confident playing against such opposition will help our women’s team to grow in stature,” Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF averred.

“We are also in the final stages to finalise the schedule for the four-nation tournament in Kerala in December for the women’s team to gain valuable international exposure,” the General Secretary added.