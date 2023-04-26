Football

IWL 2023, Day 1: All you need to know - matches, teams, venues, live streaming info

The first match of the day between Misaka United and Mata Rukmani will kick off at 8 AM, while the last game will be played by Kahaani Football Club and Mumbai Knights FC at 4:30 PM.

Team Sportstar
26 April, 2023 06:56 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Gokulam Kerala FC players celebrate their Hero Indian Women’s League triumph after beating Krypsha football team in the final at Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on February 14, 2020.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Gokulam Kerala FC players celebrate their Hero Indian Women’s League triumph after beating Krypsha football team in the final at Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on February 14, 2020. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Hero Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023 will kick off on Wednesday morning. On the opening day of the country’s top-flight club competition, eight teams will be playing across four matches at two venues at Transstadia and Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Also Read | IWL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures, dates, match timings, venues

The first match of the day between Misaka United and Mata Rukmani will kick off at 8 AM, while the last game of the day will be played by Kahaani Football Club and Mumbai Knights FC.

Two matches will be played simultaneously at both kickoff times. Sports Odisha versus HOPS Football Club match will also kick off 8AM, while East Bengal will take on defending champion Gokulam Kerala at 4:30 PM.

Matches today:
Misaka United vs Mata Rukmani
Venue: Transstadia
Time: 8 AM
Sports Odisha vs HOPS Football Club
Venue: Shahibaug Football Stadium
Time: 8 AM
East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala
Venue: Transstadia
Time: 4:30 PM
Kahaani Football Club vs Mumbai Knights FC
Venue: Shahibaug Police Stadium
Time: 4:30 PM
Live streaming info:
According to Indian Football Team social media handle, only the evening matches will be live-streamed online on the Indian Football Youtube Channel. 

Groupings:

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Misaka United FC, Kahaani FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha and Mumbai Knights FC.

Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi and Odisha FC.

