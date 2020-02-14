Indian Women's League 2020: The merit list

The Indian Women's League (IWL) saw a new winner for the fourth time as Gokulam Kerala was crowned the champion on Friday. Coached by PV Priya, Gokulam beat KRYPHSA 3-2 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time.

Prameshwori Devi, Kamala Devi and Sabitra Bhandari scored in Gokulam's finale win, while Dangmei Grace and Ratanbala Devi tried to inspire a KRYPHSA comeback but eventually fell short.

Sabitra Bhandari -- Gokulam's Nepalese striker -- finished as the highest goal scorer with 16 league strikes. She was awarded INR 1 lakh.

Her teammate Manisha Kalyan was awarded the 'Emerging Player of the tournament' with a cash prize of INR 75,000.

Runners-up KRYPHSA saw two of its key players pick up awards as Ratanbala Devi was named the 'Most Valuable Player (MVP)' and goalkeeper Linthoingambi Devi was adjudged the 'Best Goalkeeper'. Ratanbala received a cash prize of INR 1.25 lakh and custodian Linthoingambi was handed a cheque of INR 1 lakh.

Champion Gokulam took home INR 10 lakh, while Chaoba Devi's KRYPHSA was awarded INR 5 lakh.