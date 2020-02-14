Football Football Indian Women's League 2020: The merit list Gokulam Kerala's Sabitra Bhandari was adjudged the highest goal scorer, while KRYPHSA's Ratanbala Devi was named the MVP. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 20:23 IST Sabitra Bhandari (left) received the award for the highest goal scorer from Maymol Rocky (right), the head coach of the Indian women's national team. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 20:23 IST The Indian Women's League (IWL) saw a new winner for the fourth time as Gokulam Kerala was crowned the champion on Friday. Coached by PV Priya, Gokulam beat KRYPHSA 3-2 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time.Prameshwori Devi, Kamala Devi and Sabitra Bhandari scored in Gokulam's finale win, while Dangmei Grace and Ratanbala Devi tried to inspire a KRYPHSA comeback but eventually fell short.Sabitra Bhandari -- Gokulam's Nepalese striker -- finished as the highest goal scorer with 16 league strikes. She was awarded INR 1 lakh.READ | Gokulam Kerala wins Indian Women's League 2020Her teammate Manisha Kalyan was awarded the 'Emerging Player of the tournament' with a cash prize of INR 75,000.Runners-up KRYPHSA saw two of its key players pick up awards as Ratanbala Devi was named the 'Most Valuable Player (MVP)' and goalkeeper Linthoingambi Devi was adjudged the 'Best Goalkeeper'. Ratanbala received a cash prize of INR 1.25 lakh and custodian Linthoingambi was handed a cheque of INR 1 lakh.Champion Gokulam took home INR 10 lakh, while Chaoba Devi's KRYPHSA was awarded INR 5 lakh.List of awardsWinning team: Gokulam Kerala FCRunners-up: KRYPHSAMost Valuable Player: Ratanbala Devi (KRYPHSA)Highest scorer: Sabitra Bhandari (Gokulam)Best Goalkeeper: Linthoingambi Devi (KRYPHSA)Emerging Player of the Tournament: Manisha Kalyan (Gokulam) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos