Indian Women's League play-offs postponed

The play-offs for the upcoming edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL), which were to be held in Delhi from April 7, have been postponed.

The All India Football Federation said in a statement that the playoffs are being postponed keeping in mind the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"After internal discussions and communication with the clubs and State Associations, and keeping in mind the safety and security of players and officials in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases all over the country, the play-offs for the Hero Indian Women's League scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, 2021, has been postponed until further notice.

We once again urge the State Associations conducting competitions to take utmost precautions relating to the health and safety of the players," said the AIFF.