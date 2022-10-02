Indonesia President orders security probe after deadly football riot leaves more than 127 fans dead

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered authorities on Sunday to thoroughly re-evaluate security at football matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 127 people.

He also told the country's football association (PSSI) to stop Liga 1 matches until the investigation concluded and called for this to be the "last soccer tragedy in the nation."

READ |Indonesia football riot: More than 127 people killed after stampede at match

Indonesian police said that at least 127 people had died and 180 were injured after a stampede following crowd trouble at a football match in the province of East Java overnight.

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya had ended, supporters from the losing team had invaded the pitch, and police had fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Major stadium disasters Other stadium disasters include a 1989 crush in the stands at the UK’s Hillsborough Stadium, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans. Then there was the 2012 Port Said stadium tragedy in Egypt where 74 people died in clashes. In 1964, 320 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured during a stampede at a Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifier at Lima’s national stadium.

Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2.

There have been previous outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia, with a strong rivalry between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters.