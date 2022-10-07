Football

Indonesia President Widodo: FIFA won’t impose sanctions over deadly stampede

In a video message, the president said Indonesia would work with FIFA to improve its management of football matches and that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will visit Indonesia in October or November.

Reuters
07 October, 2022 21:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo | Photo Credit: AP

Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday said football’s world governing body FIFA will not impose sanctions on the country over a stadium stampede last week that killed 131 people.

“It is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension,” Infantino had said on Saturday.

Indonesia football riot: Major stadium disasters over last 40 years

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede on Saturday night.

Arema FC supporters at the Kanjuruhan stadium stormed the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to the visiting team and bitter rival, Persebaya Surabaya.

Indonesia’s football federation on Tuesday banned two officials from Arema FC for life over the tragic incident.

(With inputs from AFP)

