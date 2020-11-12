Football Football Injured Pulisic leaves U.S. camp to recover at Chelsea Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had said Pulisic's latest injury was not serious and the player had travelled to Swansea to link up with the national team ahead of USA's Thursday clash at Wales. Reuters 12 November, 2020 10:32 IST The 22-year-old Pulisic, who had returned last month from a lengthy injury layoff, pulled up with a hamstring issue in the warm-up for Chelsea's game at Burnley on October 31. - Getty Images Reuters 12 November, 2020 10:32 IST U.S. winger Christian Pulisic will miss friendly internationals with Wales and Panama due to a hamstring injury and return to Premier League side Chelsea to recover, the head coach of the U.S. team, Gregg Berhalter, has said.The 22-year-old Pulisic, who had returned last month from a lengthy injury layoff, pulled up with a hamstring issue in the warm-up for Chelsea's game at Burnley on October 31.Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had said Pulisic's latest injury was not serious and the player travelled to Swansea to link up with the national team ahead of Thursday's clash at Wales.READ | Portugal crushes Andorra, Belgium edges out Switzerland "Christian is a big part of our group," Berhalter told a news conference on Wednesday, while confirming Pulisic would immediately return to Chelsea."He has been working through an injury but it really says a lot that he wanted to come into camp, be around the guys and continue to be a leader with this team."Berhalter's side, who is playing its first international games since February after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its World Cup qualifiers to be postponed, faces Panama on Monday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos