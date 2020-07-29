Martinez strike takes Inter past Napoli, Atalanta beats Parma

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score an impressive solo goal and complete a 2-0 win over Napoli which kept his side second in Serie A on Tuesday.

Inter, which gained some revenge for its Coppa Italia semifinal defeat by Gennaro Gattuso's side, took the field wearing its kit for next season which features zig-zagged black and blue stripes instead of the traditional straight ones.

The host went ahead after 11 minutes when Danilo D'Ambrosio turned the ball home from Cristiano Biraghi's cut back.

Napoli created lots of openings but it was Inter which struck again in the 74th. Martinez collected the ball in midfield, spun away from his marker, raced towards goal and, as Napoli players backed off, unleashed a 25-metre shot past Alex Meret.

Inter, which has already clinched a top-four finish and a Champions League spot, has 79 points with one match to play, four behind champions Juventus. Inter is one point ahead of Atalanta, who it will meet in their final game on Saturday.

Coppa Italia winner Napoli, which stayed seventh, will soon shift focus to its Champions League last 16 second leg match at Barcelona on August 8 with the score at 1-1 from the first game.

- Atalanta close in on 100 goals with late win at Parma -

Free-scoring Atalanta closed in on a 100-goal Serie A tally for this season and extended its unbeaten run to 17 league games when it earned a 2-1 comeback win at Parma on Wednesday.

Atalanta moved on to 98 goals and needs two more in its game against Inter Milan on Saturday to become the first team to score 100 goals in a season since AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus all did so in 1950-51.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side, which faces Paris St Germain in their Champions League quarterfinal on August 12, is also chasing a best-ever second-place finish.

Alejandro Gomez scored the match-winner for Atalanta. - AP Photo

Parma had the better of the first half and went ahead two minutes before the break when Gervinho powered forward and slipped the ball to Dejan Kulusevski. The ball rebounded off a defender and the Swede scored against his former club for his 10th goal of the season.

The visiting side was much improved in the second half and Ruslan Malinovskyi levelled in the 70th minute when he fired a free kick straight through the middle of the Parma wall.

Playmaker Alejandro Gomez nutmegged a defender and fired a left-foot shot past Luigi Sepe from outside the area to give Atalanta the points in the 83rd minute.