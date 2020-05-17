Inter confirms all playing and coaching staff returned negative tests

Inter has confirmed all medical tests carried out on its playing, coaching and management staff returned negative results.

Serie A clubs are allowed to resume group training from Monday, having been permitted to return to team bases for individual sessions on May 4.

RELATED| Serie A clubs cleared to start team training

Every team in Italy's top flight is conducting tests as Serie A works towards a resumption of the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An Inter statement read: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that all of the results from Friday's medical tests on the club's players, coaching staff, management staff and the remainder of the team group have returned as negative."

The league and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are yet to agree on medical protocols set by the government for the competition's return.

The health ministry wants entire teams to be quarantined for 14 days if a player tests positive, while clubs and the league believe such measures would make a restart impractical and favour a scenario where only the individual in question is isolated.

RELATED| Serie A: Parma quarantines two players ahead of return to team training

A June 13 resumption has been suggested, with inter-regional movement to remain limited until June 3.

On Saturday, Parma confirmed two players had been placed in quarantine ahead of the return to group sessions.