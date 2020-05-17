Football Football Inter confirms all playing and coaching staff returned negative tests As Serie A continues to work towards a resumption, Inter has said all its staff had tested negative for coronavirus. Peter Hanson 17 May, 2020 19:48 IST Serie A side Inter has confirmed that all its players and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 17 May, 2020 19:48 IST Inter has confirmed all medical tests carried out on its playing, coaching and management staff returned negative results.Serie A clubs are allowed to resume group training from Monday, having been permitted to return to team bases for individual sessions on May 4.RELATED| Serie A clubs cleared to start team training Every team in Italy's top flight is conducting tests as Serie A works towards a resumption of the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.An Inter statement read: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that all of the results from Friday's medical tests on the club's players, coaching staff, management staff and the remainder of the team group have returned as negative."The league and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are yet to agree on medical protocols set by the government for the competition's return.The health ministry wants entire teams to be quarantined for 14 days if a player tests positive, while clubs and the league believe such measures would make a restart impractical and favour a scenario where only the individual in question is isolated.RELATED| Serie A: Parma quarantines two players ahead of return to team training A June 13 resumption has been suggested, with inter-regional movement to remain limited until June 3.On Saturday, Parma confirmed two players had been placed in quarantine ahead of the return to group sessions. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos