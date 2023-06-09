Magazine

Phil Neville joins Canada coaching staff ahead of Nations League semifinal

Neville was sacked as Inter Miami coach last week, just days before Lionel Messi announced he would joining the Major League Soccer club.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 21:15 IST , Miami - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Phil Neville’s Canada will face Panama on Thursday in semi-final of  CONCACAF Nations League.
FILE PHOTO: Phil Neville's Canada will face Panama on Thursday in semi-final of  CONCACAF Nations League. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Phil Neville’s Canada will face Panama on Thursday in semi-final of  CONCACAF Nations League. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Manchester United defender and ex-Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has joined the coaching staff of Canada’s national team ahead of next week’s CONCACAF Nations League final four.

Neville was sacked as Inter Miami coach last week, just days before Lionel Messi announced he would joining the Major League Soccer club.

The former England women’s national team coach will work under John Herdman, the English head coach of the Canadian national side.

Richard Shaw, the former Crystal Palace, Coventry City and Millwall defender, is also joining Herdman’s staff and the pair will be involved in the two games in Las Vegas next week.

Canada faces Panama on Thursday in its semi-final and if it wins that test will then take on the United States or Mexico in the final.

“Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers,” Herdman said.

“They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades,” he added.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
