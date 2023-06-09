Former Manchester United defender and ex-Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has joined the coaching staff of Canada’s national team ahead of next week’s CONCACAF Nations League final four.
Neville was sacked as Inter Miami coach last week, just days before Lionel Messi announced he would joining the Major League Soccer club.
The former England women’s national team coach will work under John Herdman, the English head coach of the Canadian national side.
Richard Shaw, the former Crystal Palace, Coventry City and Millwall defender, is also joining Herdman’s staff and the pair will be involved in the two games in Las Vegas next week.
Canada faces Panama on Thursday in its semi-final and if it wins that test will then take on the United States or Mexico in the final.
“Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers,” Herdman said.
“They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades,” he added.
Latest on Sportstar
- WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 83/2 (28 overs); Smith, Labuschagne rebuild after Umesh gets Khawaja
- Phil Neville joins Canada coaching staff ahead of Nations League semifinal
- Indian sports news wrap, June 9
- India vs Mongolia LIVE score; IND 2-0 MNG; Intercontinental Cup updates: Match enters last quarter; Chhangte, Sahal goals keep Blue Tigers ahead
- Dan ‘50k’ Ige ahead of UFC 289 fight: I am in a rebuilding process
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE