Orlando vs Inter Miami Highlights, MLS: Orlando holds Inter Miami to a goalless draw without injured Messi

- May 16, 2024 07:0596’ Full Time ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Final few minutes of the game, Rafael Santos drops his man and makes a run down the left. The ball into the box falls to Tsukada who doesn’t get the contact. The shot flies over. And that will be fulltime whistle. It ends goalless at Orlando.
- May 16, 2024 07:0395’
Miami give the ball away in midfield and Orlando counter, the ball falls to the edge of the box but the shot is blocked.
- May 16, 2024 07:0093’
Orlando is still patient in its attacks. Moving the ball across the box before trying to play a ball in. Torres makes way for Tsukada.
- May 16, 2024 06:5888’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Thoralsson has a chance after running down the right, but his hit is way above the bar. Six minutes of stoppage time to play.
- May 16, 2024 06:5784’ More subs in store
Kyrvtsev replaces Aviles for Miami. Jack Lynn replaces McGuire.
- May 16, 2024 06:4980’ Substitutions
Taylor and Gremaschi are replaced by Leo Afonso and David Ruiz.
Muriel and Angulo make way for Thorhallson and Rafael Stantos.
- May 16, 2024 06:4678’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Orlando play the passes around and try to conjure up a chance. The striker finds space to let out a shot but the connection wasn’t clean and the ball goes behind for a goal kick.
- May 16, 2024 06:4376’
Rojas finds space to send a cross in from the right but once again the defence is there to ensure it doesn’t reach the striker.
- May 16, 2024 06:4274’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
How has that not gone in! An excellent lob from midfield finds the run of Jordi Alba who brings it down and sends it across goal. The defender does well to intercept and clear before it reaches Campana.
- May 16, 2024 06:3871’
Muriel sees yellow for a foul on Sergio Busquets. Araujo follows him into the book soon after.
- May 16, 2024 06:3768’ ORL - 0 MIA
Orlando gain possession and begin a dangerous counter attack. The ball is put in from the right but Aviles does well to ensure it doesn’t reach the striker.
- May 16, 2024 06:3265’
Taylor is the second Miami player into the book for his shirt pull on Muriel.
- May 16, 2024 06:3264’ Substitutions
Suarez and Negri make way for Campana and Jordi Alba. Suarez doesn’t look even slightly pleased at the decision.
- May 16, 2024 06:3063’
Miami gets the ball rolling after a long delay. The Orlando keeper looks fit enough to continue.
- May 16, 2024 06:2758’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Rojas plays a floating ball into the box towards Suarez. The keeper comes out to collect the ball and falls down awkwardly. The physios are in to have a look.
- May 16, 2024 06:2456’
Ojeda finds space in the box to let out a shot but the flag is up for offside. Cremaschi is shown a yellow for a foul in the build up to the attack.
- May 16, 2024 06:2154’ Chance!!
Gressel has some space in the centre of the pitch and curls a ball in towards Suarez. The ball is headed past the post but the referee says it took a touch off the defender.
- May 16, 2024 06:2052’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
The corner in is met by a high leap from the Orlando defender. Doesn’t get enough contact and the ball pops up for Callender to complete an easy catch.
- May 16, 2024 06:1850’
Muriel with the first attempt of the second half. Looks to let fly from distance but the ball goes out for a corner.
- May 16, 2024 06:122nd half!
Miami gets the second half underway, playing from left to right.
- May 16, 2024 06:05Crucial save!
- May 16, 2024 05:5745’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Its goalless at the half-time break as both sides head back in. A see-saw contest so far which has seen both teams dominate for short spells.
- May 16, 2024 05:5643’
Suare is being spoken to by the referee for infiltrating the box as the goal kick is about to be taken.
- May 16, 2024 05:5140’
Space for Negri down the left again, low cross in towards Suarez is cut out by the defence. Miami regain control of the ball and build the next attack.
- May 16, 2024 05:4938’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Orlando faces the threat of a counter after the ball is given away cheaply in midfield. Miami return the favour immediately after.
- May 16, 2024 05:4735’
A freekick on the right flank for Miami after Schelgel brings down Rojas. The number 7 takes the freekick and it is pushed above the bar by the keeper.
- May 16, 2024 05:4432’ What a save!!
Callender keeps the score line to 0-0 with a full stretch save low to his right. A cute pass into the box was not dealt with. Ojeda had space to turn and shoot.
- May 16, 2024 05:4129’
Miami deals with the far post corner and begin an attack of their own. Negri is found in space down the left but he doesn’t bring the ball down cleanly and the attack fizzles out.
- May 16, 2024 05:3827’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Miami loses possession in the centre of the pitch, three quick passes and McGuire shoots, blocked for a corner.
- May 16, 2024 05:3625’
Excellent run down the right flank by Angulo, drives into the final third but Aviles is there to block the run and retrieve the ball.
- May 16, 2024 05:3321’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Orlando continues to dominate this phase of play. Muriel’s shot is blocked and Miami turn possession over to counter.
Gressel whips a cross in towards Suarez but its headed behind for a corner.
- May 16, 2024 05:2918’
Corner for Orlando. Sent in deep towards the far post but is goes beyond everyone. Goal Kick Miami.
Orlando turn possession quickly. Torres has a chance to shoot from outside the box but it is wide.
- May 16, 2024 05:2715’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Orlando beats the Miami high press and starts an attack. Lodeiro plays in Torres who’s pass in is easily caught by Callender.
- May 16, 2024 05:2513’
Corner for Orlando, taken short. No cross in as the ball is rotated around to the left side where Angulo is brought down by Cremaschi. The freekick goes just past the near post.
- May 16, 2024 05:2210’
After a fast start, the game settling down with Miami trying to circulate possession. Suarez tries to play a one-two with Cremaschi but the ball is stolen in defence.
- May 16, 2024 05:197’ ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Excellent run by Negri down the left flank, finds himself in acres of space, plays a short pass to Taylor but his shot is blocked by the defence. Best chance of the game so far.
- May 16, 2024 05:185’
Suarez tries to chip one over to Gressel but his cross in is blocked. Miami retain possession though.
- May 16, 2024 05:142’ Save!! ORL 0 - 0 MIA
Excellent one touch play between Rojas and Suarez to play in the latter through on goal. Suarez looks to curl one in but the keeper brings out a good save.
- May 16, 2024 05:12Kick Off!
Orlando gets the match underway. Quick early start for the hosts, a solid challenge from the defender near the left corner putting an end to the early attack.
- May 16, 2024 05:08Form
Orlando City - W-L-L-D-W
Inter Miami - W-W-W-W-W
- May 16, 2024 04:59League Standings
Inter Miami - 1st - 27 points from 13 games
Orlando City - 11th - 12 points from 11 games
- May 16, 2024 04:49Head to Head
Matches: 14
Orlando wins: 6
Inter Miami wins: 5
Drawn: 3
- May 16, 2024 04:38Can Suarez and Co step up?
- May 16, 2024 04:13Orlando City Lineup
Gallese, Brekalo, Cartagena, Schlegel, Torres, Lodeiro, Araujo, Angulo, Ojeda, McGuire, Muriel
- May 16, 2024 04:12Inter Miami Lineup
Callender (GK), Negri, Freire, Aviles, Weigandt, Busquets, Gressel, Cremaschi, Taylor, Suarez, Rojas
- May 16, 2024 04:09LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Orlando City vs Inter Miami match start?
The MLS match between Orlando City and Inter Miami will kick off on May 16, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Orlando City vs Inter Miami match in India?
The MLS match between Orlando City and Inter Miami will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
- May 16, 2024 03:58Stay Tuned!
Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS game between Orlando City and Inter Miami. Stay Tuned for live updates and scores.
