Inter signs Hakimi from Real Madrid

Inter Milan has signed full-back Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old defender has has signed a five-year contract with the Italian side.

“Achraf Hakimi is officially an Inter player,” read a statement from Inter Milan. “The Moroccan, who was born in 1998, has joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Real Madrid and has signed a contract which will last until 30 June 2025.”

Hakimi rose through the ranks at Real Madrid after joining its academy in 2006. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Italian media reported Inter would pay 40 million euros ($44.93 million) for the right back.

“Real Madrid and Inter Milan have agreed to transfer Achraf Hakimi,” read the Real Madrid statement.

“The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase.”

(With inputs from REUTERS)