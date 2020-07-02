Football Football Inter signs Hakimi from Real Madrid The financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Italian media reported that Inter Milan would pay 40 million euros for the right back. Team Sportstar Madrid 02 July, 2020 20:38 IST Achraf Hakimi has spent the last two season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Madrid 02 July, 2020 20:38 IST Inter Milan has signed full-back Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid, the two clubs announced on Thursday. The 21-year-old defender has has signed a five-year contract with the Italian side.“Achraf Hakimi is officially an Inter player,” read a statement from Inter Milan. “The Moroccan, who was born in 1998, has joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Real Madrid and has signed a contract which will last until 30 June 2025.”Hakimi rose through the ranks at Real Madrid after joining its academy in 2006. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.Round of all the football transfer news and rumoursThe financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Italian media reported Inter would pay 40 million euros ($44.93 million) for the right back.“Real Madrid and Inter Milan have agreed to transfer Achraf Hakimi,” read the Real Madrid statement.“The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase.”(With inputs from REUTERS) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos