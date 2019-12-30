Football Football Vidal would take Inter up a level, says Zanetti Javier Zanetti thinks signing Arturo Vidal in January would provide Inter with a significant boost. Tom Webber 30 December, 2019 22:17 IST Inter is reportedly hoping to seal a loan with an obligation to buy Arturo Vidal and Zanetti feels his arrival would be a significant boost. - Getty Images Tom Webber 30 December, 2019 22:17 IST Signing Arturo Vidal from Barcelona would take Inter up a level, according to vice-president Javier Zanetti.Chile international Vidal has been heavily linked with a move to the Nerazzurri in January and refused to rule out a switch when asked about the subject last week.The 32-year-old has started just six games in all competitions for Barca this season, though he has scored five goals in LaLiga.Inter is reportedly hoping to seal a loan with an obligation to buy the experienced midfielder and Zanetti feels his arrival would be a significant boost."We'll see how the transfer window goes, as we have a month to get things done," he told ESPN."Vidal is a player with great character and experience, so we'll see what happens. We are talking about a player who can certainly take us up a level, and we are already at a good level."Inter is top of Serie A on goal difference and returns to action against Napoli next Monday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos