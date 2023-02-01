Football

Coppa Italia: Matteo Darmian sends Inter Milan into semifinals

Simone Inzaghi’s side will now face the winners of Thursday’s match between Juventus and Lazio for a place in the final.

Reuters
01 February, 2023 09:48 IST
Inter Milan players celebrate after Matteo Darmian scored the opening goal during the Italian Cup quarterfinal against Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan on January 31, 2023. 

Inter Milan players celebrate after Matteo Darmian scored the opening goal during the Italian Cup quarterfinal against Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan on January 31, 2023.

Defending champions Inter Milan reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Atalanta thanks to a second-half goal from Matteo Darmian.

Inter were the better team in the first half but could not find the net, with Hakan Calhanoglu coming closest with a shot at the post four minutes before stoppage time.

It took 57 minutes before Inter broke the deadlock when Darmian got the ball at the edge of the box and, unmarked, placed it into the bottom corner.

Atalanta tried to get an equaliser but the Inter defence contained them until the end of the match.

On Wednesday, Fiorentina face Torino while Roma play Cremonese in the other quarter-finals.

