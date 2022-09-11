Football

Inter’s Brozovic grabs late goal to secure 1-0 win over Torino

Reuters
11 September, 2022 00:05 IST
Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan celebrates after scoring his side’s winning goal during the 1-0 Serie A win over Torino FC in Milan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but it also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves.

Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside the area in the 89th minute after a through ball from Nicolo Barella.

Inter is now in third place with 12 points from six games, two points behind leader Napoli which beat Spezia 1-0 on Friday.

Inter was without the services of injured forward Romelu Lukaku and struggled to score against a solid Torino defence.

The game was even in the first 20 minutes with Torino creating several chances while Inter was trying to gain momentum for counter-attacks.

Nikola Vlasic almost put Torino ahead in the 20th but his shot was saved by Handanovic.

Torino started the second half aggressively with several chances against a passive Inter defence. Handanovic came to the rescue several times with superb saves.

Torino’s Antonio Sanabria was shown a red card in the 50th minute after catching Hakan Calhanoglu’s with an elbow jumping for the ball but it was downgraded to yellow after a VAR check.

Inter pushed more aggressively in the last minutes of the game. Milan Skriniar could have put it in front with a header in the 75th, but Milinkovic-Savic managed to keep it out, while Lautaro Martinez headed just wide four minutes later.

Inter is now unbeaten in its last seven games against Torino in Serie A since stretching back to early 2019.

Inter visits Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday before playing at Udinese next Sunday in Serie A, while Torino hosts Sassuolo next Saturday. 

