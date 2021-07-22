Inter joins Arsenal in withdrawing from U.S. tour due to COVID-19 concerns

Inter Milan has followed Arsenal in cancelling its pre-season tour to the United States for the Florida Cup due to COVID-19 concerns, the Italian Serie A champion said on Wednesday.

Arsenal decided on Tuesday against travelling to the U.S. for the tournament due to "a small number of positive COVID tests" at the north London club.

Inter was scheduled to face Arsenal on Sunday, with the winner facing the victor in Everton's game against Colombian outfit Millonarios on July 28.

ALSO READ - Samuel Eto'o: Will always treasure Olympic gold

"FC Internazionale Milano announce that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic, risks that have already caused Arsenal F.C. to withdraw from participation," an Inter statement read.

Inter, under new coach Simone Inzaghi, begins its league title defence with a home match against Genoa on August 21.