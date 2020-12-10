Football Football Champions League: Inter suffers third successive group stage elimination Inter Milan was knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the third season in a row on Wednesday. Reuters MILAN 10 December, 2020 10:23 IST Action from the contest at San Siro on Wednesday. - TWITTER (@Inter) Reuters MILAN 10 December, 2020 10:23 IST Inter Milan was knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the third season in a row on Wednesday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Shakhtar Donetsk, which was also eliminated.MATCH CENTRELautaro Martinez rattled the crossbar in the seventh minute of the Group B match but Inter created few chances after that, despite dominating possession at a soggy San Siro.RELATED | Atletico sinks SalzburgShakhtar finished level with Borussia Monchengladbach on eight points but lost out to the Bundesliga side - beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid - on its head-to-head record to finish third and will go into the Europa League instead.Inter, which could have gone through with a win, finished bottom of the group with six points after drawing three of its six games. Real won the group with 10 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos