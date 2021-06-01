Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku wins Serie A MVP award

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has been named as the best overall MVP of Serie A, the official league award for the player of the season.

The Belgium international scored 24 league goals and provided 11 assists to help Inter clinch a first Serie A title in 11 years this season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was selected as the best forward after he scored 29 league goals, making him the top scorer in the Italian top flight.

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic was named the best Under-23 player and Gianluigi Donnarumma the best goalkeeper after he kept 14 clean sheets for AC Milan, while the top defender award went to Atalanta's Cristian Romero.

Nicolo Barella picked up the best midfielder award to join Inter teammate Lukaku on the honours list.