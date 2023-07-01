MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Milan signs French forward Thuram from Monchengladbach

Inter Milan has signed French forward Marcus Thuram as a free agent from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 15:58 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Marcus Thuram.
File Photo: Marcus Thuram. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Marcus Thuram. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan has signed French forward Marcus Thuram as a free agent from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

The 25-year-old son of French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram will join the Nerazzurri on a five-year contract according to Italian media, after four seasons with Gladbach in which he scored 44 goals and provided 29 assists in 134 appearances.

RELATED | Inter Milan announces exits of Skriniar, D’Ambrosio and Gagliardini

Thuram has been capped 10 times for France, having made his debut in the senior team in 2020 and was part of their Euro squad that year. He played in the World Cup last year, where France finished as runners-up.

“Marcus Thuram is quick. He has always been quick to reach his goals and to overcome any hurdle in his path. To show that he is worth so much more than just the name on the back of his shirt,” Inter said in a statement.

Thuram, who was born in Parma during his father’s spell at the Italian club, was linked to several European clubs before signing with Inter.

Inter, who lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final last month, has already announced the departures of Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Roberto Gagliardini from the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Borussia Monchengladbach /

Serie A /

Bundesliga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Milan signs French forward Thuram from Monchengladbach
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Smith, Khawaja start strongly for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Milan signs French forward Thuram from Monchengladbach
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Milan announces exits of Skriniar, D’Ambrosio and Gagliardini
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea signs forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal after selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Milan signs French forward Thuram from Monchengladbach
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Smith, Khawaja start strongly for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment