Serie A: Inter title hopes fade with more misery in Bologna

At the same ground where its title aspirations were dealt a fatal blow last season, Riccardo Orsolini's goal condemned Inter to another loss.

Reuters
BOLOGNA, Italy 26 February, 2023 19:36 IST
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu look dejected after the match.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu look dejected after the match.

At the same ground where its title aspirations were dealt a fatal blow last season, Riccardo Orsolini’s goal condemned Inter to another loss.

Inter Milan suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at Bologna on Sunday which virtually ended its slim hopes of winning the Serie A title.

At the same ground where its title aspirations were dealt a fatal blow last season, Riccardo Orsolini’s goal condemned Inter to another loss.

Simone Inzaghi’s team is second in the standings on 47 points from 24 matches, 18 behind leaders Napoli which beat Empoli 2-0 on Saturday. Bologna stayed 13th on 42 points.

Bologna thought it had taken the lead through Musa Barrow in the 12th minute, only for the effort to be ruled out following a VAR review.

Inter had brief spells of possession in the first half, but created few clear-cut chances as Lautaro Martinez headed an Alessandro Bastoni cross just wide of the target and Henrikh Mkhitaryan twice fired over the bar.

Bologna continued to press forward after the break, and Andre Onana kept his side in the game with two crucial saves in quick succession, getting a hand to a Roberto Soriano shot before smothering Dominguez’s effort from the edge of the area.

Romelu Lukaku and substitute Edin Dzeko each had a shot on target, but it was Bologna who broke the deadlock in the 76th minute when Orsolini raced on to Jerdy Schouten’s pass and powered a shot into the net.

In April last year, Bologna recorded a 2-1 home win over Inter, which gave the Nerazzurri’s rivals AC Milan the momentum in the title race.

