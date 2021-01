Coppa Italia: Eriksen earns Inter last-gasp win over Milan as Ibrahimovic sees red

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off before forgotten man Christian Eriksen fired a dramatic late winner to earn Inter Milan a 2-1 victory in a fiery Coppa Italia quarterfinal at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic's match started in typically clinical fashion in front of goal after the evergreen Swede superbly fired home in the 31st minute to give Milan the lead -- his eighth goal in seven appearances for Milan against Inter in all competitions.

As the first half drew to a close, Ibrahimovic was booked for his part in a clash with Inter's Romelu Lukaku, with the pair, former teammates at Manchester United, continuing their argument down the tunnel at halftime.

Both seemed to have calmed down after the break, but Ibrahimovic picked up his second yellow for a trip on Aleksandar Kolarov and was sent off in the 58th minute.

Inter took advantage of the extra man, with its top goalscorer Lukaku firing a 71st-minute penalty into the net off the underside of the crossbar to equalise.

Inter bombarded the Milan goal but could not find a winner until substitute Eriksen stepped up with a stoppage-time free kick to book his side a semifinal clash with either Juventus or SPAL who play on Wednesday.

Things have not gone to plan for Eriksen since he left Tottenham Hotspur for Milan almost a year ago to the day, with the Dane having started just four league games this season, leading to speculation he could return to England this January.

The 28-year-old came off the bench late on and proved he still has something to offer, curling a sublime free kick into the net in 97th minute, for his first goal of the season.

Milan is top of the Serie A standings on 43 points, two clear of rival Inter, with both looking to end Juventus’ nine-year title-winning run.