Football Football Inter concedes late as Serie A title race takes another turn Inter is now level on points with Juventus at the top of Serie A after it failed to overcome Fiorentina, which equalised in stoppage time. Patric Ridge 16 December, 2019 08:39 IST Inter Milan had the chance to extend its lead over Juventus but had to settle for a draw against Fiorentina on Sunday. Inter is on top of Serie A points table, with Juventus second -- both tied at 39 points. - Getty Images Dusan Vlahovic scored a spectacular late equaliser as Fiorentina fought back to draw 1-1 with Inter and hand Juventus a boost in the Serie A title race.Borja Valero's early strike against his former club looked set to be enough to claim the points for Inter, which had temporarily fallen into second place due to Juve's comfortable win over Udinese earlier on Sunday.However, having seen a goal ruled out by the VAR before squandering several gilt-edged chances, Antonio Conte's side was unable to double its lead.Fiorentina took full advantage as teenager Vlahovic stepped up with a sensational solo strike in stoppage time to secure a lifeline for under-pressure coach Vincenzo Montella while ensuring Inter could only move level on points with Juve at the top.Inter took just eight minutes to hit the front as Valero wrongfooted Nikola Milenkovic and kept his cool to slot past Bartlomiej Dragowski at his near post.Fiorentina was then handed a reprieve when the VAR spotted Romelu Lukaku had strayed offside before racing in behind and teeing up Lautaro Martinez, who finished calmly but saw the goal overturned.Dragowski made an outstanding save to again deny Inter a second before the break, lunging to his right to drag Lukaku's header off the line, while Martinez had a further chance to make it 2-0 shortly after the hour, only to direct a close-range header wide.Samir Handanovic had to be alert to get down to Gaetano Castrovilli's long-range effort, yet Fiorentina's hopes should have been ended by Lukaku, who failed to beat Dragowski from point-blank range.Inter was duly made to pay as Vlahovic burst forward from inside Fiorentina's half before planting a firm finish beyond Handanovic to send the home crowd into raptures.The Nerazzurri's hopes of beating Genoa next Saturday had already been dealt a blow as Martinez was booked and consequently suspended in a frustrating finale.