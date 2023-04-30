Football

Inter Milan vs Lazio live score: INT 0-0 LAZ; Napoli's Serie A title win in line; Match updates

Inter Milan vs Lazio: Follow the live updates of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Lazio being played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

30 April, 2023 16:00 IST
Lazio will look to complete the league double over Inter Milan while the host will aim for its first win in over a year and four months.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Serie A game between Inter Milan and Lazio being played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Starting Lineups:
Inter (3-5-2): Onana; D’Ambrosio, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa.
Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Napoli can finally end a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday when they take on Salernitana with potentially one more win enough to take them over the line.

Authorities in Naples are steeling themselves for a wave of partying should the current crop of stars emulate Diego Maradona and seal a third Scudetto for Napoli, with fans ready to unleash an explosion of joy after three decades of pent-up frustration.

In order to win the league a record-breaking six matches before the end of the season, Napoli has to hope closest challenger Lazio does not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday’s early kick-off.

(from AFP)

When and where will Inter Milan vs Lazio be played?
The Serie A match, Inter Milan vs Lazio will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. It is scheduled for a 4 pm IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Inter Milan vs Lazio?
Inter Milan vs Lazio can be watched Sports18 SD and HD.
When can I live stream Inter Milan vs Lazio?
The Serie A fixture Inter Milan vs Lazio can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

