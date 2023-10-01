MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Martinez comes off bench to score 4 goals for Inter; Pulisic goal helps AC Milan beat Lazio

Martínez has now scored nine goals in the league this season and tops the goalscoring charts just as his side tops Serie A.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 07:32 IST , MILAN - 3 MINS READ

AP
Lautaro Martinez of Inter celebrates after scoring a goal against Salernitana.
Lautaro Martinez of Inter celebrates after scoring a goal against Salernitana. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/AP
infoIcon

Lautaro Martinez of Inter celebrates after scoring a goal against Salernitana. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/AP

Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to score four goals in 27 minutes and help Inter Milan win 4-0 at Salernitana in Serie A on Saturday.

Martínez has now scored nine goals in the league this season and tops the goalscoring charts just as his side tops Serie A.

“He’s having an excellent start to the season, today was his time to have a little rest but he has always consistently scored and he must continue like this,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “He has become captain and he feels even more like a leader.

“He has always worked well, he has so much experience, he has won a lot of trophies, but he is a player who has always worked well every day at the training ground.”

ALSO READ: Serie A: Milan on top but Juventus Scudetto favourites, says Pioli

Inter is level on points with AC Milan, which beat Lazio 2-0 following a goal from United States standout Christian Pulisic. Napoli is third, four points behind, after winning 4-0 at Lecce.

Inter saw its perfect start to the season ended midweek with a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo but Inzaghi opted against starting Martínez ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Benfica.

With Inter struggling to turn its domination into goals, however, Martínez was brought on in the 55th minute and broke the deadlock just seven minutes later.

Marcus Thuram got down the left and picked out Martínez with a perfect pass for the Argentine World Cup winner to dink the ball over Guillermo Ochoa and into the bottom left corner.

Mateusz Łęgowski thought he had leveled for Salernitana almost immediately but it was ruled out for offside.

Inter doubled its tally in the 77th minute. Denzel Dumfries did well to rob his defender and pass to Martínez. He immediately spread the ball for Nicolò Barella, who crossed it back in for the forward to volley home.

Martínez completed his hat trick five minutes from time with a penalty after Thuram had been brought down by Matteo Lovato.

However, Martínez wasn’t done as he fired in Carlos Augusto’s cross four minutes later.

PULISIC SCORES

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic scores his side’s opening goal during a Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio.
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic scores his side’s opening goal during a Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio. | Photo Credit: Spada/AP
lightbox-info

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic scores his side’s opening goal during a Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio. | Photo Credit: Spada/AP

Pulisic netted his third goal for Milan but his first in more than a month.

Milan’s pressure had been building and the hosts finally made the breakthrough on the hour mark. Tijjani Reijnders slipped the ball through to Rafael Leão and he crossed for Pulisic to fire in on the half-volley with the inside of his left boot.

Pulisic was given another standing ovation by the San Siro crowd when he was substituted late on.

Fellow American Yunus Musah almost doubled Milan’s lead in the 73rd but he was denied by a superb save by Ivan Provedel.

The Lazio goalkeeper had pulled off an equally impressive stop at the end of the first half to prevent Olivier Giroud from marking his 37th birthday with a goal. Reijnders backheeled the rebound onto the post.

Noah Okafor sealed the match two minutes from time with a simple tap-in after some great work by Leão.

Lazio thought it had pulled one back in stoppage time with a curled effort from Pedro but it was ruled out for offside.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Inter Milan /

AC Milan /

Lautaro Martinez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Martinez comes off bench to score 4 goals for Inter; Pulisic goal helps AC Milan beat Lazio
    AP
  2. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Nandini third, Swapna seventh after long jump in Women’s heptathlon; Yarraji finishes fourth 200m heats; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS?
    AP
  4. Asian Games LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok hunts gold in golf, men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 1: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Martinez comes off bench to score 4 goals for Inter; Pulisic goal helps AC Milan beat Lazio
    AP
  2. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS?
    AP
  3. PSG held by Ligue 1 strugglers Clermont
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers ended Manchester City’s perfect start with shock 2-1 win
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: ‘No fear’ says Mourinho despite Roma’s struggles on the pitch
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Martinez comes off bench to score 4 goals for Inter; Pulisic goal helps AC Milan beat Lazio
    AP
  2. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Nandini third, Swapna seventh after long jump in Women’s heptathlon; Yarraji finishes fourth 200m heats; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS?
    AP
  4. Asian Games LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok hunts gold in golf, men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 1: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment