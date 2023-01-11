Football

Inter comes from behind to reach Coppa Italia quarterfinals

Reuters
11 January, 2023 08:39 IST
Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal.

Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan came back from a goal down to beat Serie B side Parma 2-1 after extra time in tits Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Tuesday, as Simone Inzaghi’s team began the defence of its trophy.

Parma stunned the San Siro minutes before halftime when substitute midfielder Stanko Juric curled a beautiful long-range shot into keeper Andre Onana’s top-right corner.

Also Read
Ancelotti had ‘problems’ with Gattuso at AC Milan before Super Cup semifinal

Inter, which beat Juventus 4-2 after extra time to lift the trophy in May last year, controlled possession but failed to muster a single shot on target until striker Lautaro Martinez levelled in the 88th minute.

The Argentine collected a rebound on the edge of the box and lashed the ball inside goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s right post.

Defender Francesco Acerbi grabbed the winner for Inter with a header five minutes into the second half of extra time, having collected the ball from Buffon, who parried an earlier attempt by Federico Dimarco.

Parma, whihc beat Salernitana and Bari to reach the last 16, saw their goalkeeper Buffon return from a lengthy thigh injury to make his 50th, and likely last career appearance at the San Siro, 25 years after making his competition debut.

Inter’s local rivals AC Milan hosts Torino in its last-16 clash on Wednesday, while Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma take on Genoa on Thursday. Fiorentina play Sampdoria earlier that day.

