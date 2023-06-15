Intercontinental Cup: Mongolia finishes bottom after loss against Vanuatu; Lebanon books spot in final

Published : Jun 15, 2023 19:07 IST , BHUBANESHWAR - 3 MINS READ

Mongolia players (blue) try to block the strike from Vanuatu in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

It took Vanuatu just 18 seconds after half-time, to crack the opposition’s defence as it beat Mongolia 1-0 in its last match of the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Mongolia’s loss meant Lebanon confirmed its spot in the final before playing its final group match against India.

Mongolia, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, came into the match needing a bagful of goals hoping to book a spot in the final, with odds stacked against it.

But Ichiro Otsuka’s side, despite making nine changes to the starting lineup from the previous game, stuck to its obdurate shape of five men at the back, trying to attack through the middle of the park.

But the rock-solid pairing of Jason Thomas and Brian Kaltack, who have been consistent throughout the tournament at the back, dimmed every attack as it approached the final third.

The Mongolian pair of Ganbold Ganbayar and Baatartsogt Namsrai, however, did show some promise, coming close to scoring twice, in the 10th and 36th minute, respectively.

But only the latter attempt troubled the keeper Massing Kalotang, who looked quite comfortable between the sticks throughout the game otherwise.

Vanuatu, on the other hand, clearly looked the more aggressive side, constantly using through balls to trouble the high-line maintained by its opponent.

Jordy Tasip, its only change from the last game, came close to scoring with the last kick of the first half, shooting from outside the box. But Enkhtavian Munkh-Erdene met it with equal quality, pouncing on it just in time.

“Against Mongolia, we wanted to get that early goal in because we knew they would sit back, with all due respect to them, but we went into that game accordingly,” Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan had said yesterday.

Vanuatu looked to have taken a leaf out of the same book as it looked to start the second half with a different strategy, following a goalless first 45 minutes.

Its captain Brian Kaltak had a chat with Michel Coulon just before the second half kicked off, explaining a run along the left flank with his hands. And the exact thing unfolded in the next few seconds.

Coulon’s through ball for Godine Tenene along the left was carried into the final third by Tenene, who crossed to the centre and Mongolia, with a string of blue shirts saw one of its own players – Gantuya Gantogtokh – net the ball in an attempt to shoot it over the goal.

Mongolia tried to shift gears, replacing Namsrai with Batkhuyag Munkh-Erdene at half-time and nearly got an equaliser in the 76th minute, only to see Massing deny the goal with a reflex save with his left glove.

With the loss, Mongolia finished at the bottom of the table, despite showing promise against Lebanon, while Vanuatu got its first win in Asia, ending the tournament on a high.