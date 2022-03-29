Denmark's Eriksen looking forward to 'special' Parken Stadium return

Denmark's Christian Eriksen said he is looking forward to a "special" return to Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Tuesday and wants to give fans a new memory from the venue where he had a near-fatal heart attack at last year's Euros.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's meeting with Finland in June 2021, is set to play in the Danes' friendly against Serbia.

"I think it's something you can't prepare for," Eriksen told reporters on Monday when asked about the reception he expects.

Eriksen returned to the Denmark team on Saturday and scored with his first touch after coming off the bench at the Johan Cruyff Arena before the Netherlands went on to win 4-2.

"The reception in Holland was very big and my expectation is it is going to be even bigger here. This is the place where it happened and people will see it," Eriksen said.

"Afterwards people will be talking about it, like everything is back to normal. They are going to have a new memory. It's going to be special and I'm looking forward to it," he added.

Eriksen, who was fitted with a device to regulate his heart and resumed his club career with Premier League side Brentford last month, said following the Netherlands game that he was pleased to show he could still play.