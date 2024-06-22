MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Ecuador vs Venezuela Group B match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Ecuador vs Venezuela Group B match being played at Levi’s Stadium.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan shows the yellow card.
FILE PHOTO: Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan shows the yellow card. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan shows the yellow card. | Photo Credit: AFP

Peru will begin its CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 campaign against Argentina in the third match of the tournament on Sunday (June 23, 3:30 AM IST) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan will take charge of the first match of Group B. The 44-year-old football referee has been listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2008. He was selected for his maiden Copa America tournament in 2011, where he officiated in two group matches and the third-place match between Venezuela and Peru. Roldan has also officiated at the 2012 Olympic tournament, 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

He will be assisted by compatriots Alexander Guzman and John Leon.

Chilian Edson Cisternas will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Edson Cisternas will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

ALSO READ | Youngest and oldest players in South American Championship

Rodolpho Toski of Peru will be fourth official while fellow Peruvian Daniel Nobre will be fifth official.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PERU VS CHILE

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)
Assistant Referee: Alexander Guzman (Colombia) and John Leon (Colombia)
Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (Peru)
Fifth Official: Michael Orue (Peru)
Video Assistant Referee: Juan Lara (Chile)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Edson Cisternas (Chile)

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Lionel Messi /

Ecuador /

Venezuela

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs USA: South Africa on top; West Indies get NRR boost
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, Andries Gous second after WI vs USA Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope, Pooran carnage help WI win by 9 wickets vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Ecuador vs Venezuela Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Ecuador vs Venezuela Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Peru plays out goalless draw against Chile in Group A
    Reuters
  3. Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask instead of the French tricolour in France vs Netherlands Euro 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Chile Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Top debutants who will have an impact in the CONMEBOL tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs USA: South Africa on top; West Indies get NRR boost
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, Andries Gous second after WI vs USA Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope, Pooran carnage help WI win by 9 wickets vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Ecuador vs Venezuela Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment