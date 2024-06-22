Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Ecuador vs Venezuela Group B match?

Peru will begin its CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 campaign against Argentina in the third match of the tournament on Sunday (June 23, 3:30 AM IST) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan will take charge of the first match of Group B. The 44-year-old football referee has been listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2008. He was selected for his maiden Copa America tournament in 2011, where he officiated in two group matches and the third-place match between Venezuela and Peru. Roldan has also officiated at the 2012 Olympic tournament, 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

He will be assisted by compatriots Alexander Guzman and John Leon.

Chilian Edson Cisternas will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Edson Cisternas will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

ALSO READ | Youngest and oldest players in South American Championship

Rodolpho Toski of Peru will be fourth official while fellow Peruvian Daniel Nobre will be fifth official.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PERU VS CHILE