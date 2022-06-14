Football International International Costa Rica vs New Zealand: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs The odds are stacked against New Zealand as it prepares to take on Costa Rica in the final inter-confederation FIFA World Cup playoff final at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 08:14 IST The winner of this Intercontinental playoff join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E to complete the groupings for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 08:14 IST The odds are stacked against New Zealand as it prepares to take on Costa Rica in the final inter-confederation FIFA World Cup playoff final at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.Costa Rica prides of several big game players like former Real Madrid and current PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas forward Joel Campbell and midfielder Celso Borges.New Zealand, on the other hand, has calrified that it is content to enter the contest as underdogs, but has plenty of power, given the kind of potential Chris Wood has shown in the Premier League with Burnley as well as after his move to Newcastle United.RELATED | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Costa Rica and New Zealand lock horns for final Qatar 2022 spot The team flexed its attacking prowess in the Oceania World Cup qualifier, netting five goals against Solomon Islands and will hope to do the same against a more challenging and strronger Costa Rica on Tuesday.The winner will join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E. HEAD-TO-HEAD: Costa Rica and New Zealand have faced off against each other only once before in international football. The North American side brushed aside their opponents 4-0 in the 2007 friendly game.FORM GUIDE: Costa Rica comes into the match with four wins in its last five matches, while New Zealand is without a win since its victory in the Oceania World Cup Qualifiers against Solomon Islands.New Zealand's last five games: New Zealand v Oman 0-0Peru v New Zealand 1-0Solomon Islands v New Zealand 0-5New Zealand v Tahiti 1-0New Zealand v New Caledonia 7-1Costa Rica’s last five games:Costa Rica v Martinique 2-0Panama v Costa Rica 2-0Costa Rica v USA 2-0El Salvador v Costa Rica 1-2Costa Rica v Canada 1-0TEAM NEWSNew Zealand squadGoalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Matthew GouldDefenders: Winston Reid, Michael Boxall, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma, Dane Ingham, Francis DeVries, Nando PijnakerMidfielders: Tim Payne, Clayton Lewis, Joe Bell, Liberato Cacace, Elijah Just, Niko Kirwan, Marko StamenicForwards: Chris Wood, Kosta Barbarouses, Callum McCowatt, Logan Rogerson, Joe Champness, Ben Waine, Alex Greive, Matthew Garbett, Marco RojasALSO READ | Who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica squadGoalkeepers: Esteban Alvarado, Leonel Moreira, Aaron CruzDefenders: Carlos Martinez, Kendall Waston, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Óscar Duarte, Juan Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Orlando Galo, Juan Rodriguez, Carlos Mora, Ian LawrenceMidfielders: Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Johan Venegas, Ricardo Blanco Mora, Daniel Chacón, Brandon Aguilera, Allen GuevaraForwards: Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Jewison Bennette, Roan WilsonPredicted Lineups:Costa Rica (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martínez; Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Johan Venegas, Brandon Aguilera, Orlando Galo; Joel Campbell.New Zealand (4-4-2): Oliver Sail (GK); Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Joe Bell; Tim Payne, Liberato Cacace, Kosta Barbarouses, Matthew Garbett; Chris Wood, Alex GreiveWhen and where to watch?The Costa Rica vs New Zealand match will kick off at 11:30 pm at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 and can be watched online on JioTV. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :