Costa Rica vs New Zealand: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs

The odds are stacked against New Zealand as it prepares to take on Costa Rica in the final inter-confederation FIFA World Cup playoff final at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.

Costa Rica prides of several big game players like former Real Madrid and current PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas forward Joel Campbell and midfielder Celso Borges.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has calrified that it is content to enter the contest as underdogs, but has plenty of power, given the kind of potential Chris Wood has shown in the Premier League with Burnley as well as after his move to Newcastle United.

The team flexed its attacking prowess in the Oceania World Cup qualifier, netting five goals against Solomon Islands and will hope to do the same against a more challenging and strronger Costa Rica on Tuesday.

The winner will join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Costa Rica and New Zealand have faced off against each other only once before in international football. The North American side brushed aside their opponents 4-0 in the 2007 friendly game.

FORM GUIDE: Costa Rica comes into the match with four wins in its last five matches, while New Zealand is without a win since its victory in the Oceania World Cup Qualifiers against Solomon Islands.

New Zealand's last five games:

New Zealand v Oman 0-0

Peru v New Zealand 1-0

Solomon Islands v New Zealand 0-5

New Zealand v Tahiti 1-0

New Zealand v New Caledonia 7-1

Costa Rica’s last five games:

Costa Rica v Martinique 2-0

Panama v Costa Rica 2-0

Costa Rica v USA 2-0

El Salvador v Costa Rica 1-2

Costa Rica v Canada 1-0

TEAM NEWS

New Zealand squad

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Matthew Gould Defenders: Winston Reid, Michael Boxall, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma, Dane Ingham, Francis DeVries, Nando Pijnaker Midfielders: Tim Payne, Clayton Lewis, Joe Bell, Liberato Cacace, Elijah Just, Niko Kirwan, Marko Stamenic Forwards: Chris Wood, Kosta Barbarouses, Callum McCowatt, Logan Rogerson, Joe Champness, Ben Waine, Alex Greive, Matthew Garbett, Marco Rojas

Costa Rica squad

Goalkeepers: Esteban Alvarado, Leonel Moreira, Aaron Cruz Defenders: Carlos Martinez, Kendall Waston, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Óscar Duarte, Juan Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Orlando Galo, Juan Rodriguez, Carlos Mora, Ian Lawrence Midfielders: Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Johan Venegas, Ricardo Blanco Mora, Daniel Chacón, Brandon Aguilera, Allen Guevara Forwards: Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Jewison Bennette, Roan Wilson

Predicted Lineups:

Costa Rica (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martínez; Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Johan Venegas, Brandon Aguilera, Orlando Galo; Joel Campbell. New Zealand (4-4-2): Oliver Sail (GK); Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Joe Bell; Tim Payne, Liberato Cacace, Kosta Barbarouses, Matthew Garbett; Chris Wood, Alex Greive

When and where to watch?