Portugal announced its squad for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers with Cristiano Ronaldo named in the team in his first match after the World Cup exit.

Portugal will play Liechtenstein in its first EURO Qualifier on March 24 and face Luxembourg three days later. The two games will be the first international fixtures for Roberto Martinez who took charge of the side after quitting the Belgium head-coach role after the World Cup.

The qualifiers will see Ronaldo returning to international duty after a rather unceremonious exit in what may have been his last FIFA World Cup. The 38-year-old started from the bench in Portugal’s last two games in Qatar, against Switzerland and Portuga, respectively.

Full squad: Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio Defenders: Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Liete, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao

More to follow.