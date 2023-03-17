Portugal announced its squad for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers with Cristiano Ronaldo named in the team in his first match after the World Cup exit.
Portugal will play Liechtenstein in its first EURO Qualifier on March 24 and face Luxembourg three days later. The two games will be the first international fixtures for Roberto Martinez who took charge of the side after quitting the Belgium head-coach role after the World Cup.
The qualifiers will see Ronaldo returning to international duty after a rather unceremonious exit in what may have been his last FIFA World Cup. The 38-year-old started from the bench in Portugal’s last two games in Qatar, against Switzerland and Portuga, respectively.
More to follow.