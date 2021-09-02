England calls off under 21 game after positive COVID tests

England's under 21 friendly in Romania on Friday has been cancelled after two positive COVID-19 tests, the Football Association said on Thursday.

The match was due to take place in Bucharest but will now not go ahead after positive tests were reported "within the party of players and support staff".

"The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group," a statement said.