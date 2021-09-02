Football International International England calls off under 21 game after positive COVID tests The match was due to take place in Bucharest but will now not go ahead after positive tests were reported "within the party of players and support staff". Aneesh Dey _80644 02 September, 2021 21:38 IST "The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group," a statement said.(Representative Image) - Getty Images Aneesh Dey _80644 02 September, 2021 21:38 IST England's under 21 friendly in Romania on Friday has been cancelled after two positive COVID-19 tests, the Football Association said on Thursday.The match was due to take place in Bucharest but will now not go ahead after positive tests were reported "within the party of players and support staff".READ: Former FIFA official has bribery life ban cut to 20 years"The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group," a statement said. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :