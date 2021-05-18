International

Euro 2020: McBurnie out of Scotland's campaign due to foot fracture

The forward tweeted the news, expressing disappointment at not being able to feature in the continental event, starting next month.

Reuters
18 May, 2021 10:32 IST

The Sheffield United forward has been out of action since picking up the injury during a Premier League match against Arsenal on April 11.   -  REUTERS

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie said he was "devastated" to miss the European Championship this summer after suffering a foot fracture.

The Sheffield United forward has been out of action since picking up the injury during a Premier League match against Arsenal on April 11.

 

Coach Steve Clarke will announce his squad for the tournament on Wednesday, with Scotland set to play at its first European Championship finals since 1996.

Clarke also lost midfielder Kenny McLean last week after he picked up a knee injury playing for Norwich City.

Scotland, which is in Group D, begin its Euro campaign against Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.