Euro 2020: McBurnie out of Scotland's campaign due to foot fracture

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie said he was "devastated" to miss the European Championship this summer after suffering a foot fracture.

The Sheffield United forward has been out of action since picking up the injury during a Premier League match against Arsenal on April 11.

I’m devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the euros. Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me. Thank you for all your messages and support pic.twitter.com/EatnJSNjde — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) May 17, 2021

Coach Steve Clarke will announce his squad for the tournament on Wednesday, with Scotland set to play at its first European Championship finals since 1996.

Clarke also lost midfielder Kenny McLean last week after he picked up a knee injury playing for Norwich City.

Scotland, which is in Group D, begin its Euro campaign against Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.