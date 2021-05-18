Football International International Euro 2020: McBurnie out of Scotland's campaign due to foot fracture The forward tweeted the news, expressing disappointment at not being able to feature in the continental event, starting next month. Reuters 18 May, 2021 10:32 IST The Sheffield United forward has been out of action since picking up the injury during a Premier League match against Arsenal on April 11. - REUTERS Reuters 18 May, 2021 10:32 IST Scotland striker Oli McBurnie said he was "devastated" to miss the European Championship this summer after suffering a foot fracture.The Sheffield United forward has been out of action since picking up the injury during a Premier League match against Arsenal on April 11. I’m devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the euros. Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me. Thank you for all your messages and support pic.twitter.com/EatnJSNjde— Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) May 17, 2021 Coach Steve Clarke will announce his squad for the tournament on Wednesday, with Scotland set to play at its first European Championship finals since 1996.ALSO READ | Roberto Mancini extends Italy contract until 2026Clarke also lost midfielder Kenny McLean last week after he picked up a knee injury playing for Norwich City.Scotland, which is in Group D, begin its Euro campaign against Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.